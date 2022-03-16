Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 547,600 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the February 13th total of 422,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $31,801.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kelly Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,286,000 after buying an additional 45,463 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 10,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 63,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KELYA stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $21.38. The company had a trading volume of 184,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.98. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.32. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KELYA shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

