Key Financial Inc Acquires 1,765 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 692.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,376,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 56,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $59.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.64. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.93 and a twelve month high of $73.77.

