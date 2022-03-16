Key Financial Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Key Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 10,645.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of AT&T by 14.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,740,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,087,000 after purchasing an additional 223,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $164.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

