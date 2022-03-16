Key Financial Inc Sells 245 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Key Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $235.44 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $216.77 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.34.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.