Key Financial Inc Sells 82 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Key Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Key Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $254.24 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $234.70 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

