KG&L Capital Management LLC Invests $227,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $207,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 772,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,516,000 after acquiring an additional 19,104 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 52.4% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.88. 350,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,715,386. The company has a market cap of $162.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $161.04 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.20 and its 200 day moving average is $185.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

