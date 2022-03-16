KG&L Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,427,000 after purchasing an additional 83,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,314,856,000 after purchasing an additional 76,473 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,231,000 after purchasing an additional 73,654 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,107.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,193,000 after purchasing an additional 44,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,806,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,965.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $45.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,538.75. 10,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,763. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,484.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,684.76. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.17, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,277.41 and a one year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.