KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 27,000 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTG traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 878,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,648,911. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTG. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.16.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

