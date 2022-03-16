KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 7,578 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,578 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in AT&T by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,546,641. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $165.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

