Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 29.9%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) traded down 29.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.44. 57,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,530,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.
The stock has a market cap of $775.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.43.
About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingsoft Cloud (KC)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.