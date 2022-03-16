Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 29.9%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) traded down 29.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.44. 57,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,530,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $775.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,079,000 after acquiring an additional 44,630 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,838,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 24,001 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,902,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 75,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.