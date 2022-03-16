Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Kingspan Group stock opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.90. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $80.94 and a 52 week high of $126.15.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KGSPY. Barclays dropped their price target on Kingspan Group from €88.00 ($96.70) to €85.00 ($93.41) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($130.77) to €115.00 ($126.37) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($130.77) to €115.00 ($126.37) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

