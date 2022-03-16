Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Position Trimmed by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $217.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $245.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.36.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NASDAQ:KNSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total transaction of $924,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.67.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

