Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Stock Holdings Lowered by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 125.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 42.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KNSL opened at $217.15 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $245.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NASDAQ:KNSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total transaction of $924,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.67.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

