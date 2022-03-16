Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.Kontoor Brands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.250 EPS.

KTB traded up $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.49. The stock had a trading volume of 413,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,216. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average of $51.58. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 151.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

