Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 8,338 Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,338 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $605.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.34. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.30%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is presently -113.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

