Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Short Interest Update

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the February 13th total of 2,510,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In related news, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 10,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $211,147.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $174,879.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,992. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,008,000 after acquiring an additional 169,465 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,582,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,896,000 after acquiring an additional 844,409 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,278,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,456,000 after acquiring an additional 183,291 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after buying an additional 225,138 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,976,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,140,000 after buying an additional 221,324 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.10. 93,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.43. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -899.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

