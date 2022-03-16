K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) received a €30.00 ($32.97) target price from Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s previous close.

SDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.74) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €17.73 ($19.48).

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €24.72 ($27.16) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.48, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.09. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €8.03 ($8.82) and a 52-week high of €24.75 ($27.20).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

