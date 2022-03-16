Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Receives $140.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Kuaishou Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kuaishou Technology from $94.75 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kuaishou Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kuaishou Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Kuaishou Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of KUASF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.18. 2,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,130. Kuaishou Technology has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.74.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

