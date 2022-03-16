Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $311.00.
KHNGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 316 to CHF 325 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 330 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
OTCMKTS:KHNGY traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,383. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $49.90 and a 1 year high of $78.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day moving average of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kuehne + Nagel International (KHNGY)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.