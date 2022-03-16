Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $311.00.

KHNGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 316 to CHF 325 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 330 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

OTCMKTS:KHNGY traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,383. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $49.90 and a 1 year high of $78.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day moving average of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.