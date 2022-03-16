Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.54 and last traded at $53.40. Approximately 5,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 912,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.07.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.07.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Chin Hu Lim purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

