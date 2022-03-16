Kusama Hits Market Capitalization of $1.10 Billion (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 16th. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $82.49 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for $129.42 or 0.00316006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kusama has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00046236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,743.96 or 0.06700147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,957.11 or 1.00008286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00039786 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

