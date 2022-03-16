Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Shares Gap Up to $11.53

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.53, but opened at $12.00. Kyndryl shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 1,868 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.46.
Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)
Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kyndryl (KD)
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.