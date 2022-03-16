Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Shares Gap Up to $11.53

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.53, but opened at $12.00. Kyndryl shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 1,868 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.46.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $636,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $35,711,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $277,296,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

