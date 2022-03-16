Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $271.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $237.00 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.88 and its 200 day moving average is $284.57.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 821 shares of company stock worth $222,351 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.