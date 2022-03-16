Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Short Interest Update

Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the February 13th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGDDF remained flat at $$26.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.34. Lagardère SCA has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

LGDDF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Lagardère SCA from €26.00 ($28.57) to €24.75 ($27.20) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. AlphaValue cut Lagardère SCA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Lagardère SA is a holding company, which engages in the publication of books and e-book. It operates through the following segments: Lagardère Publishing, Lagardère Travel Retail, and Other Activities. The Lagardère Publishing segment includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, covering such areas as education, general literature, illustrated books, part works, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board game, and distribution.

