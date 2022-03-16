Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $472.30

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $472.30 and last traded at $473.50, with a volume of 25142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $483.39.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Get Lam Research alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $588.62 and a 200-day moving average of $610.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,438,927,000 after buying an additional 76,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,293,537,000 after purchasing an additional 103,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,491 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,295,939,000 after purchasing an additional 57,739 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.