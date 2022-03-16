Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Given New $54.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

NYSE:LW traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,179. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $85.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average of $60.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

