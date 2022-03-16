Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Given New $54.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.40.
NYSE:LW traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,179. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $85.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average of $60.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.
Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
In other news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
Lamb Weston Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lamb Weston (LW)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.