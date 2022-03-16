Lancashire (LON:LRE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 760 ($9.88) target price on the stock.
Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 781 ($10.16) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 711.86 ($9.26).
Shares of LRE opened at GBX 374 ($4.86) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £912.60 million and a PE ratio of -18.91. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 342.40 ($4.45) and a one year high of GBX 725 ($9.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 497.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 536.14.
In other news, insider Alex Maloney sold 86,673 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.49), for a total transaction of £432,498.27 ($562,416.48). Also, insider Natalie Kershaw bought 12,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 402 ($5.23) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000.76 ($65,020.49).
Lancashire Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.
Further Reading
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.