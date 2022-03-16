Lancashire (LON:LRE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 760 ($9.88) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 781 ($10.16) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 711.86 ($9.26).

Get Lancashire alerts:

Shares of LRE opened at GBX 374 ($4.86) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £912.60 million and a PE ratio of -18.91. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 342.40 ($4.45) and a one year high of GBX 725 ($9.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 497.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 536.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.78%.

In other news, insider Alex Maloney sold 86,673 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.49), for a total transaction of £432,498.27 ($562,416.48). Also, insider Natalie Kershaw bought 12,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 402 ($5.23) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000.76 ($65,020.49).

Lancashire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.