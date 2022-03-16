Lantz Financial LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,897,000 after buying an additional 5,556,662 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,674 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,456,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $191.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.47.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

