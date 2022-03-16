Lantz Financial LLC Acquires 778 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $75.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $73.34 and a 1 year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.