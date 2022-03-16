Lantz Financial LLC Grows Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Progressive makes up approximately 0.9% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 5.5% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in Progressive by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,831 shares of company stock valued at $7,542,869. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

NYSE PGR opened at $107.31 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

