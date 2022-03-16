Lantz Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Northern Trust comprises approximately 1.1% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $111.24 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.30.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

