Lantz Financial LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 23.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 26.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 12.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCC. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.03.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.32 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.59%.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

