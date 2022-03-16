Lantz Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,906. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $106.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

