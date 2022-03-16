LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €144.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) received a €144.00 ($158.24) target price from Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($142.86) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €134.00 ($147.25) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Warburg Research set a €143.80 ($158.02) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($164.84) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($173.63) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €143.05 ($157.19).

Shares of LEG stock opened at €109.55 ($120.38) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($82.60) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($108.24). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €114.42 and a 200-day moving average of €122.76.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

