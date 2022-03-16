Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 581.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 51,060 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 938,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,870,000 after purchasing an additional 36,861 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $160.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.32. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $146.94 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

