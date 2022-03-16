Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $121,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $174.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.82 and a fifty-two week high of $197.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.33.

