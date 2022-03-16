Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,731 Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONV stock opened at $70.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $75.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.77 and its 200-day moving average is $71.67.

