Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.2% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $35,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 41,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $69.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.54 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

