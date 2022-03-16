Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP (LON:SQS) Stock Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.46

Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP (LON:SQS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.46 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 7.78 ($0.10). Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP shares last traded at GBX 7.30 ($0.09), with a volume of 104 shares.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.46.
Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Company Profile (LON:SQS)
Read More
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.