LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $601.18 million.LHC Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.600-$6.000 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $138.57 on Wednesday. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $223.63. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LHCG shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.40.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LHC Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $718,452,000 after purchasing an additional 214,388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in LHC Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,425,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in LHC Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,196 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.