LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $601.18 million.LHC Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.600-$6.000 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $138.57 on Wednesday. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $223.63. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LHC Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $718,452,000 after purchasing an additional 214,388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in LHC Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,425,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in LHC Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,196 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
About LHC Group (Get Rating)
LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).
