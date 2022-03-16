Li-Cycle (LICY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect Li-Cycle to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.29). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 63.60% and a negative net margin of 3,072.40%. The company had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 million. On average, analysts expect Li-Cycle to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LICY opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. Li-Cycle has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 28.35, a quick ratio of 28.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LICY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,981,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,001,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Li-Cycle by 612.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 156,245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LICY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

