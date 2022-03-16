Li-Cycle (LICY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect Li-Cycle to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.29). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 63.60% and a negative net margin of 3,072.40%. The company had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 million. On average, analysts expect Li-Cycle to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE LICY opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. Li-Cycle has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 28.35, a quick ratio of 28.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76.
Several brokerages have issued reports on LICY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
Li-Cycle Company Profile (Get Rating)
Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.
