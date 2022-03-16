Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Sells $501,800.00 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.89. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,615,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Liberty Global by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,738,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,270,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,947,000 after purchasing an additional 788,938 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,526,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,101,000 after purchasing an additional 69,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,487,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,739,000 after purchasing an additional 35,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LBTYA. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

