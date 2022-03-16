Lightning Bitcoin Price Tops $0.69 on Top Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $190,951.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001726 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.84 or 0.00269619 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014726 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000944 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001153 BTC.
- ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000143 BTC.
- Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Presearch (PRE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000441 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001624 BTC.
Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “
Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars.
