Lightning Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,087.00 (LIGHT)

Lightning (LIGHT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Lightning coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0849 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning has a market capitalization of $5.46 million and $7,087.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lightning has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00034730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00103660 BTC.

About Lightning

Lightning (LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Buying and Selling Lightning

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

