Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 47,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,438,077 shares.The stock last traded at $20.86 and had previously closed at $21.11.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSPD. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a PE ratio of -41.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.27.

Lightspeed POS ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

