Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 112.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 122,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 731,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 63,945 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 1,050.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 241,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 220,563 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 98,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 35,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $3.21.

MFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

