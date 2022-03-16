Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 281.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JHG. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

JHG stock opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.45. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.97.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 691,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $20,753,006.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,441,740 shares of company stock worth $77,904,355 and sold 64,769 shares worth $2,340,086. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

