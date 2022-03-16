Lindbrook Capital LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

VOX stock opened at $112.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $109.94 and a twelve month high of $151.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.61.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

