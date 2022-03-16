Lindbrook Capital LLC Takes $42,000 Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 453 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Natera by 160.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,887,000 after purchasing an additional 800,134 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Natera by 30.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after purchasing an additional 718,619 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Natera during the third quarter valued at about $73,013,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Natera by 114.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,057,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,825,000 after purchasing an additional 564,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 59.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,116,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,410,000 after acquiring an additional 417,793 shares in the last quarter.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $37,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $464,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,445 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,114 over the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Natera to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day moving average of $92.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.30. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

