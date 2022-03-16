Lisa Jane Gordon Purchases 4,715 Shares of Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) Stock

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX – Get Rating) insider Lisa Jane Gordon acquired 4,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,730 ($22.50) per share, for a total transaction of £81,569.50 ($106,072.17).

Shares of LON AFX traded up GBX 140 ($1.82) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,700 ($22.11). The stock had a trading volume of 508,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,310. The company has a market cap of £696.39 million and a P/E ratio of 35.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,849.04. Alpha FX Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,260 ($16.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,470 ($32.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Alpha FX Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. Alpha FX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.17%.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alpha FX Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.01) to GBX 2,315 ($30.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

